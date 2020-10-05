YaYa Publicity Is Hiring A Junior Account Executive In New York, NY - Fashionista
YaYa Publicity Is Hiring A Junior Account Executive In New York, NY

YaYa Publicity is a boutique PR firm in NYC specializing in accessories, swimwear, and resort wear.
YaYa Publicity is a boutique PR firm in NYC specializing in accessories, swimwear, and resort wear. We are currently seeking a Jr. Account Executive with 2 or more years of working PR experience with fashion / lifestyle brands.

Requirements:

  • The ideal candidate should have experience of securing placements and fostering relationships with media and influencers.
  • The candidate should be detail oriented and extremely organized.
  • The candidate should be comfortable in a fast paced environment.
  • The candidate should have some established relationships with fashion and lifestyle influencers
  • The candidate should have established relationships with long lead, short lead and online editors in the fashion and lifestyle space.
  • The candidate should have a strong and current understanding of social media platforms
  • 2 or more years of PR experience working with fashion/lifestyle brands- would be a bonus if familiar with the jewelry market.

Responsibilities:

  • Act as day-to-day client contact and media liaison
  • Candidate should be able to write creative, and effective press releases, media alerts and press materials
  • Ability to pitch product and brand profiles
  • Able to work in a team environment
  • Consistently secure brand features, media briefings, product placement, news items, and more
  • Create innovative communications strategies that maximize brand visibility

EMAIL NO CALLS: INFO@YAYAPUBLICITY.COM

