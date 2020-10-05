YaYa Publicity Is Hiring A Junior Account Executive In New York, NY

YaYa Publicity is a boutique PR firm in NYC specializing in accessories, swimwear, and resort wear.

YaYa Publicity is a boutique PR firm in NYC specializing in accessories, swimwear, and resort wear. We are currently seeking a Jr. Account Executive with 2 or more years of working PR experience with fashion / lifestyle brands.

Requirements:

The ideal candidate should have experience of securing placements and fostering relationships with media and influencers.

The candidate should be detail oriented and extremely organized.

The candidate should be comfortable in a fast paced environment.

The candidate should have some established relationships with fashion and lifestyle influencers

The candidate should have established relationships with long lead, short lead and online editors in the fashion and lifestyle space.

The candidate should have a strong and current understanding of social media platforms

2 or more years of PR experience working with fashion/lifestyle brands- would be a bonus if familiar with the jewelry market.

Responsibilities:

Act as day-to-day client contact and media liaison

Candidate should be able to write creative, and effective press releases, media alerts and press materials

Ability to pitch product and brand profiles

Able to work in a team environment

Consistently secure brand features, media briefings, product placement, news items, and more

Create innovative communications strategies that maximize brand visibility

EMAIL NO CALLS: INFO@YAYAPUBLICITY.COM