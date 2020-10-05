YaYa Publicity Is Hiring A Junior Account Executive In New York, NY
YaYa Publicity is a boutique PR firm in NYC specializing in accessories, swimwear, and resort wear. We are currently seeking a Jr. Account Executive with 2 or more years of working PR experience with fashion / lifestyle brands.
Requirements:
- The ideal candidate should have experience of securing placements and fostering relationships with media and influencers.
- The candidate should be detail oriented and extremely organized.
- The candidate should be comfortable in a fast paced environment.
- The candidate should have some established relationships with fashion and lifestyle influencers
- The candidate should have established relationships with long lead, short lead and online editors in the fashion and lifestyle space.
- The candidate should have a strong and current understanding of social media platforms
- 2 or more years of PR experience working with fashion/lifestyle brands- would be a bonus if familiar with the jewelry market.
Responsibilities:
- Act as day-to-day client contact and media liaison
- Candidate should be able to write creative, and effective press releases, media alerts and press materials
- Ability to pitch product and brand profiles
- Able to work in a team environment
- Consistently secure brand features, media briefings, product placement, news items, and more
- Create innovative communications strategies that maximize brand visibility
EMAIL NO CALLS: INFO@YAYAPUBLICITY.COM