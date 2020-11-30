Sponsored Story

Adam Lippes Is Seeking A SALES & MARKETING Intern In New York, NY

Adam Lippes is a luxury women’s RTW brand specializing in American sportswear, with a modern take on luxurious fabrics and impeccable fit.
Adam Lippes is a luxury women’s RTW brand specializing in American sportswear, with a modern take on luxurious fabrics and impeccable fit. We are looking for an intern who will work cross-functionally with the sales and marketing teams.

You will gain exposure to every part of the business, focusing on E-commerce, DTC Sales, Social Media, Press and Marketing. Join a family-like company for a very hands on experience where you will gain exposure to all facets of the fashion business from the brand side.

This internship is for you if:

  • You love learning and are a problem solver
  • You are a self-starter and work with a sense of purpose
  • You have a sense of urgency and are a fast learner
  • You are enthusiastic and want to work in a energetic environment

The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to the below:

  • Provide support to E-Commerce and Sales team for site launches, customer orders, and social media responsibilities
  • Collaborate and work with areas in the Sales Department
  • Help with E-commerce order processing and general customer support
  • Assisting with social media content and email newsletters
  • Curate, Design and execute unique content for social media posts (Instagram grid, Instagram Stories, Pinterest, etc.)
  • Working with social media influencers and campaign development
  • Manage VIP and Press inquiries; coordinating samples for shoots; manage sample log
  • Competitive analysis and research on market trends for products, price-points, and promotions
  • Organizing giftings/mailings

Qualifications:

  • Microsoft Office proficiency: Excel, Word, PowerPoint
  • Instagram-savvy
  • Strong communication skills, both written and verbal
  • Ability to learn quickly and think resourcefully
  • Must be punctual and reliable
  • Shopify/Photoshop Experience
  • Strong interest in fashion industry and retail business

Job Details:

Location: New York, NY

Start Date: open – Ideally early December

Job Type: Class credit only; lunch stipend

Schedule: Part-time or Full-time options; at least 2-3 days a week

To Apply: Please send your resume to kennedywolfsberger@adamlippes.com.

