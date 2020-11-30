Adam Lippes Is Seeking A SALES & MARKETING Intern In New York, NY
Adam Lippes is a luxury women’s RTW brand specializing in American sportswear, with a modern take on luxurious fabrics and impeccable fit. We are looking for an intern who will work cross-functionally with the sales and marketing teams.
You will gain exposure to every part of the business, focusing on E-commerce, DTC Sales, Social Media, Press and Marketing. Join a family-like company for a very hands on experience where you will gain exposure to all facets of the fashion business from the brand side.
This internship is for you if:
- You love learning and are a problem solver
- You are a self-starter and work with a sense of purpose
- You have a sense of urgency and are a fast learner
- You are enthusiastic and want to work in a energetic environment
The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to the below:
- Provide support to E-Commerce and Sales team for site launches, customer orders, and social media responsibilities
- Collaborate and work with areas in the Sales Department
- Help with E-commerce order processing and general customer support
- Assisting with social media content and email newsletters
- Curate, Design and execute unique content for social media posts (Instagram grid, Instagram Stories, Pinterest, etc.)
- Working with social media influencers and campaign development
- Manage VIP and Press inquiries; coordinating samples for shoots; manage sample log
- Competitive analysis and research on market trends for products, price-points, and promotions
- Organizing giftings/mailings
Qualifications:
- Microsoft Office proficiency: Excel, Word, PowerPoint
- Instagram-savvy
- Strong communication skills, both written and verbal
- Ability to learn quickly and think resourcefully
- Must be punctual and reliable
- Shopify/Photoshop Experience
- Strong interest in fashion industry and retail business
Job Details:
Location: New York, NY
Start Date: open – Ideally early December
Job Type: Class credit only; lunch stipend
Schedule: Part-time or Full-time options; at least 2-3 days a week
To Apply: Please send your resume to kennedywolfsberger@adamlippes.com.