Adam Lippes Is Seeking A SALES & MARKETING Intern In New York, NY

Adam Lippes is a luxury women’s RTW brand specializing in American sportswear, with a modern take on luxurious fabrics and impeccable fit. We are looking for an intern who will work cross-functionally with the sales and marketing teams.

You will gain exposure to every part of the business, focusing on E-commerce, DTC Sales, Social Media, Press and Marketing. Join a family-like company for a very hands on experience where you will gain exposure to all facets of the fashion business from the brand side.

This internship is for you if:

You love learning and are a problem solver

You are a self-starter and work with a sense of purpose

You have a sense of urgency and are a fast learner

You are enthusiastic and want to work in a energetic environment

The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to the below:

Provide support to E-Commerce and Sales team for site launches, customer orders, and social media responsibilities

Collaborate and work with areas in the Sales Department

Help with E-commerce order processing and general customer support

Assisting with social media content and email newsletters

Curate, Design and execute unique content for social media posts (Instagram grid, Instagram Stories, Pinterest, etc.)

Working with social media influencers and campaign development

Manage VIP and Press inquiries; coordinating samples for shoots; manage sample log

Competitive analysis and research on market trends for products, price-points, and promotions

Organizing giftings/mailings

Qualifications:

Microsoft Office proficiency: Excel, Word, PowerPoint

Instagram-savvy

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal

Ability to learn quickly and think resourcefully

Must be punctual and reliable

Shopify/Photoshop Experience

Strong interest in fashion industry and retail business

Job Details:

Location: New York, NY

Start Date: open – Ideally early December

Job Type: Class credit only; lunch stipend

Schedule: Part-time or Full-time options; at least 2-3 days a week

To Apply: Please send your resume to kennedywolfsberger@adamlippes.com.