AZIONE IS HIRING AN ACCOUNT MANAGER, DIGITAL/INFLUENCER IN LOS ANGELES + NEW YORK CITY

AZIONE was born in 2010 with the vision of being much more than a PR agency. We set out to inspire and empower each and every brand that we work with by building collaborative relationships founded on trust, creativity and high impact results. With our unique and proactive approach, we grow emerging companies into household names and shift consumer perception for some of today’s most widely recognized legacy brands, establishing them once again as disruptive, conversation leaders.

AZIONE prides itself on nearly a decade of building some of the most relevant brands of today such as AUrate, Bandier, Blueland, Boy Smells, Caraway, Cariuma, Club Monaco, Italic, Farmacy, Kosas, Sakara Life, Seed, Summersalt, Thrive Market, and more.

Job Description

AZIONE is looking to hire an Account Manager, Digital/Influencer. The ideal candidate has a bachelor’s degree in PR, Communications, or Journalism and is based in Los Angeles or New York City. The ideal candidate has 5-6 years of experience working across the beauty, health+wellness, home, and food+beverage categories and possess a diverse rolodex of strong contacts. Experience working with innovative startups is a plus. We have offices in NY and LA; however, this role can be remote for the right candidate.

Develop and execute earned and paid creative campaigns/OKRs to ensure client objectives are achieved and expectations are exceeded under the supervision of senior team leadership

Collaborate with account teams to ensure that influencer selection, messaging, social guidelines, and materials are in line with brand messaging, aesthetic and overall strategy

Oversee the implementation of digital campaigns, brand partnerships, and talent engagement initiatives

Draft and update talent and entertainment contracts

Execute partnerships with talent from post contract phase through campaign completion

Manage the logistics (travel, shipping product, etc) to talent/influencers for a specific campaigns and programs

Take responsibility and accountability for ongoing initiatives, clearly define account team roles, and provide guidance and tools to facilitate goal achievement and client success

Research and provide suggestions of appropriate influencer/ talent and entertainment opportunities for client projects

Anticipate and proactively offer solutions to senior team leadership for executional issues specific to assigned clients/initiatives

Ignite steady drumbeat of proactive and inbound product requests, talent dressing opportunities, and entertainment event opportunities

Develop and manage agency database of go-to talent, digital influencers and brand advocates

Maintain and continuously grow network of powerful “turnkey” influencer, stylist, managers, celebrity and publicist relationships

Stay apprised of new capabilities that are announced on existing social media platforms as well as new emerging social media platforms that are gaining popularity; Continuously stay up-to-date on best practices relating to reporting to underscore qualitative and quantitive ROI and impact of executed campaigns

Monitor and keep abreast of industry news and trends and report updates to team

Oversee and maintain weekly and monthly recaps for all team projects

Lead weekly calls with client and in-person meetings alongside senior team leadership

Develop and contribute to the new business process including research, proposal and pitch preparation

TO BE CONSIDERED: You must be a savvy, successful self-starter with at least 5-6 years of relevant professional experience. You must know how to approach problem-solving with outside-the-box solutions, and be willing to take on a diverse range of assignments and creative projects.

We offer medical insurance, bonus & commission, summer hours, 401K and several perks and incentives. You'll be working alongside incredibly fun and collaborative teammates in a fast-paced culture committed to excellence for our clients.

Some of our clients include:

AUrate, Bandier, Blueland, Boy Smells, Caraway, Cariuma, Club Monaco, Italic, Farmacy, Kosas, Sakara Life, Seed, Summersalt, Thrive Market [and many more].

To apply, please send your resume to career@azionepr.com

Visit AZIONEPR.com for more information on our company.