We Regret to Inform You: Thongs Peeking Out From Backless Dresses Are a Fall Trend

Gillian Anderson at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2001. Photo: Jason Kirk/Getty Images

Of all of the early 2000s trends that could possibly reemerge during a global pandemic, here's one we didn't quite expect: Thong-revealing backless dresses — the kind favored by bedazzled panty pioneers Christina Aguilera and Paris Hilton and made iconic by Gillian Anderson at the 2001 Vanity Fair Oscars party — is back, with a vengeance.

Those that have been whale tail-watching for some time will note that this comeback has been a few seasons coming. Hailey Bieber's custom Alexander Wang gown for the 2019 Met Gala featured a peekaboo thong, as did Bella Hadid's look on the Versace Men's Spring 2020 runway. Lizzo also wore an ass-less dress to a Lakers game last December. Ahead-of-the-curve Instagirls like Courtney Trop and Emily Ratajkowski have shared similar under bits-revealing outfits over the past few months, too. But this trend has really gained traction for Fall 2020.

For starters, Kim Kardashian West joined a crew of very famous faces celebrating Matthew Williams's first collection at Givenchy by posing in looks from the Spring 2021 line on Instagram. She chose a sexy black backless gown with a red G-string peeking out.

Then, British Vogue dropped its Dec. 2020 issue starring Beyoncé. In the accompanying spread, she's photographed in a custom Christopher John Rogers creation featuring a crystal thong by Agent Provocateur.

As far as throwback thirst traps go, this one isn't the easiest to pull off. But when done right it has an 87% return rate on a DM — that's 4% higher than the "bend and snap." (Note: This number is not based on science.) You can scoop up pieces from brands like Alexander Wang and Givenchy for your intentional #thongslip, or you can turn to lesser known labels like Aya Muse and Subsurface, both of which offer more affordable thong-friendly garments.

The key to nailing the underwear-as-outerwear look is to go for a bold thong. You have to treat it as jewelry for your lower back. The glitzier the better. If diamonds near your derrière doesn't feel right, you can opt for ring details or play with fabric juxtapositions.

And should you be brave enough to tackle the trend, we've compiled an assortment of thongs that you'll want the world to see — even if only through a screen. Shop them all below:

