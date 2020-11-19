Must Read: Barack Obama Covers Special Edition of 'InStyle,' 'Out' Announces Out100 Honorees
These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.
Barack Obama covers special edition of InStyle
Former President Barack Obama — who's latest book, "A Promised Land," was published this week — appears on the cover of a special January 2021 edition of InStyle, photographed by Shaniqwa Jarvis. In the accompanying story, he speaks with Sandra Sobieraj Westfall about the women in his life, and previews a passage from the highly-anticipated memoir. {InStyle}
Out magazine announces annual Out100 List
On Thursday, Out magazine unveiled its annual Out100 List, which highlights some of the most influential, impactful members of the LGBTQ+ community, across industries. This year's honorees include Wilson Cruz, Joe Mantello, Janaya Khan, Theo Germaine, Patrick Starrr, Ivan Bart, Andrew Gelwicks and more. David Artavia, Out's editor-in-chief, said: "Community building has been the bedrock of the LGBTQ+ rights movement, and part of that is understanding the fact that we are not and have never been monolithic. All of us have a story and role to play in this fight. All of our experiences and lived realities are different, special and integral in building a better world — together. The Out100 list is a representation of this journey." {Out}
Winner of Harlem's Fashion Row and Banana Republic design competition revealed
As part of its design competition with Harlem's Fashion Row, Banana Republic will debut a sustainability-focused collection by Charles Harbison next September, Vogue reports. "Banana Republic and I share sensibilities that are rooted in great American design, and I have a deeply rooted connection to the amazing equity work of Harlem's Fashion Row," the designer told the magazine. "I wanted to fuse those ideas with a playful sense of color and line, which I've been navigating aesthetically as of late. It really felt organic. And always, all things lead back to my central inspiration: the women of my life." {Vogue}
The culling of minks in Denmark is causing a political crisis
Following Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen's announcement that the country would cull minks after the discovery of a potential mutation of Covid-19 that could be transmitted from animals to humans, she has faced opposition, not just from the public, but from certain ministers as well. One — Mogens Jensen, minister of agriculture — has since quit; there are also calls for Frederiksen to step down, according to the New York Times. {New York Times}
Jimmy Fallon collaborates with Alex Mill for a good cause
Jimmy Fallon designed a pair of pajamas — or P'Jimmies — for Alex Mill that will benefit Feeding America. (All proceeds from the collection, which is priced between $20 and $98, will go to the organization.) "With all the time we've been spending at home in our PJs, we kept thinking — why can't we do more than just sleep in them? After a chance encounter with Jimmy who turned out to be thinking the same thing, we got together to create a collection of really well-made and super comfortable and cool pajamas for walking our dogs, running errands, and just hanging out in all day long," Somsack Sikhounmuong, the brand's creative director, said in a statement, noting that the design features pockets, as well as fun colors. "We want you to mix and match them for whatever you might be doing." {Fashionista Inbox}
Genomatica reveals big plans for its bio-nylon
Following the debut of its 100% renewably-sourced nylon earlier this year, clean manufacturer Genomatica is scaling production on its bio-based material 50-fold, through a new long-term partnership with European nylon maker Aquafil. "Bio-nylon is positioned to replace a material that's used in millions of applications every day... With this scale, Genomatica is offering our brand partners a key way to meet their sustainability objectives, differentiate themselves and meet surging consumer demand," Christophe Schilling, Genomatica CEO, said, in a statement. {Fashionista inbox}
Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.