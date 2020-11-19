Must Read: Barack Obama Covers Special Edition of 'InStyle,' 'Out' Announces Out100 Honorees

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Barack Obama covers special edition of InStyle

Former President Barack Obama — who's latest book, "A Promised Land," was published this week — appears on the cover of a special January 2021 edition of InStyle, photographed by Shaniqwa Jarvis. In the accompanying story, he speaks with Sandra Sobieraj Westfall about the women in his life, and previews a passage from the highly-anticipated memoir. {InStyle}

Out magazine announces annual Out100 List

On Thursday, Out magazine unveiled its annual Out100 List, which highlights some of the most influential, impactful members of the LGBTQ+ community, across industries. This year's honorees include Wilson Cruz, Joe Mantello, Janaya Khan, Theo Germaine, Patrick Starrr, Ivan Bart, Andrew Gelwicks and more. David Artavia, Out's editor-in-chief, said: "Community building has been the bedrock of the LGBTQ+ rights movement, and part of that is understanding the fact that we are not and have never been monolithic. All of us have a story and role to play in this fight. All of our experiences and lived realities are different, special and integral in building a better world — together. The Out100 list is a representation of this journey." {Out}

Winner of Harlem's Fashion Row and Banana Republic design competition revealed

As part of its design competition with Harlem's Fashion Row, Banana Republic will debut a sustainability-focused collection by Charles Harbison next September, Vogue reports. "Banana Republic and I share sensibilities that are rooted in great American design, and I have a deeply rooted connection to the amazing equity work of Harlem's Fashion Row," the designer told the magazine. "I wanted to fuse those ideas with a playful sense of color and line, which I've been navigating aesthetically as of late. It really felt organic. And always, all things lead back to my central inspiration: the women of my life." {Vogue}

The culling of minks in Denmark is causing a political crisis

Following Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen's announcement that the country would cull minks after the discovery of a potential mutation of Covid-19 that could be transmitted from animals to humans, she has faced opposition, not just from the public, but from certain ministers as well. One — Mogens Jensen, minister of agriculture — has since quit; there are also calls for Frederiksen to step down, according to the New York Times. {New York Times}

Jimmy Fallon collaborates with Alex Mill for a good cause

Jimmy Fallon designed a pair of pajamas — or P'Jimmies — for Alex Mill that will benefit Feeding America. (All proceeds from the collection, which is priced between $20 and $98, will go to the organization.) "With all the time we've been spending at home in our PJs, we kept thinking — why can't we do more than just sleep in them? After a chance encounter with Jimmy who turned out to be thinking the same thing, we got together to create a collection of really well-made and super comfortable and cool pajamas for walking our dogs, running errands, and just hanging out in all day long," Somsack Sikhounmuong, the brand's creative director, said in a statement, noting that the design features pockets, as well as fun colors. "We want you to mix and match them for whatever you might be doing." {Fashionista Inbox}

Photo: Courtesy of Alex Mill

Genomatica reveals big plans for its bio-nylon

Following the debut of its 100% renewably-sourced nylon earlier this year, clean manufacturer Genomatica is scaling production on its bio-based material 50-fold, through a new long-term partnership with European nylon maker Aquafil. "Bio-nylon is positioned to replace a material that's used in millions of applications every day... With this scale, Genomatica is offering our brand partners a key way to meet their sustainability objectives, differentiate themselves and meet surging consumer demand," Christophe Schilling, Genomatica CEO, said, in a statement. {Fashionista inbox}

