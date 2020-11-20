Must Read: Beauty Investing Still Lacks Inclusivity, Pyer Moss Partners With The Marsha P. Johnson Institute

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for POPSUGAR

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Why isn't beauty investing more inclusive?

WWD's Alexa Tietjen asks why the beauty investment landscape remains so homogenous, even "despite progress in recent years toward gender diversification." Despite a major gender gap that remains when it comes to securing funding for businesses, women are making progress in this area. But intersectionality is missing: "Lack of diversity at investment firms presents challenges felt by women of color brand founders whose target audience is women of color," writes Tietjen, who also explores the other ways the deck can be stacked against such entrepreneurs. {WWD}

Pyer Moss's T-shirt benefitting The Marsha P. Johnson Institute. Photo: Courtesy of Pyer Moss

Pyer Moss partners with The Marsha P. Johnson Institute

As part of its "Exist to Resist" initiative, Pyer Moss has partnered with The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, a non-profit dedicated to "supporting and nourishing the voices of Black trans people." To honor the Transgender Day of Remembrance, the brand is releasing a limited-edition T-shirt depicting an image of Johnson, along with the words "Legendary" and "Alive." Pyer Moss also produced a short film featuring Elle Hearns, the founder and executive director of the organization, discussing her work. The T-shirts will be sold for $100 for a limited time on pyermoss.com, with all proceeds going to The Marsha P. Johnson Institute. {Fashionista inbox}

Native American beadwork is tied to decolonization

Ruth Hopkins interviews several Indigenous artisans about how beading and creating jewelry enables them to celebrate their culture, connect with their lineage and reclaim their traditions. "Carrying on our traditions as Natives isn't just about restoring and revitalizing ancestral practices, though," writes Hopkins. "It's healing." {Teen Vogue}

Angelica Cheung to leave Vogue China

After a 15-year tenure, Angelica Cheung is resigning from her post as editor-in-chief of Vogue China. A replacement has not yet been named. "Cheung's departure is symbolic of changes happening in the broader market," writes Business of Fashion's Zoe Suen, nodding to other resignations from top Chinese fashion editors and a turbulent shift from legacy media toward digital platforms. {Business of Fashion}

