Great Outfits in Fashion History: Bianca Jagger's YSL Wedding Suit

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

I'm often unimpressed by weddings gowns. It's not that I can't admire an intricate beaded bodice or a lace train, but I'm more intrigued by brides that think outside of the traditional tulle box — the ones whose white ensembles stick with you long after they say "I do." Bianca Jagger, with her bespoke Yves Saint Laurent suit for her May 1971 nuptials in St. Tropez, epitomized that.

Her look consisted of a bias-cut ivory column skirt topped with the designer's Le Smoking Jacket — sans shirt — and an opulent veiled sun hat. The Studio 54 regular completed her bridal ensemble with block-heeled, ankle-strapped peep-toes. I love how the outfit married Jagger's signature style with the French Riviera's chic holiday aesthetic, as well as reflected the whirlwind and unconventional nature of her romance with Mick Jagger.

Jagger was a bridal trailblazer; someone who paved the way for future brides to say "yes" to wearing anything other than a floor-length dress on their big days. Perhaps we have her to thank for the bridal biker shorts that Zoë Kravitz sported during her wedding weekend in Paris last year. Ahead, shop white garments that you could wear to an all-white party or even to your own last-minute wedding.

