27 Wish-List-Worthy Beauty Gifts From Black-Owned Brands

Our hair, skin, makeup, fragrance and wellness picks to suit just about anyone.
Photo: Courtesy of brands

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

In keeping with the tenets of the 15 Percent Pledge — and as part of a general push to highlight companies we feel good about supporting — we've been making an effort to ensure at least 15% of our picks in any given shopping story on Fashionista.com come from Black-owned and/or -founded brands over the past several months. The beauty space, in particular, is absolutely abundant with innovative, gorgeous, highly giftable options from Black-owned companies, so we figured it's high time for a dedicated guide showcasing some of our favorite finds for 2020.

Ahead, you'll find 27 hair, skin, makeup, fragrance and wellness picks to suit everyone on your holiday list — all from Black-owned businesses. Click through to see (and shop!) 'em all. And for looooots more shopping inspo, hit up our database of nearly 500 Black-owned beauty brands here.

pattern-wash-day-bundle
eternally-in-amber-hair-pick
bathe-brand-bathe-brew
27
Gallery
27 Images

