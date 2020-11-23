41 Gifts by Black-Owned Brands You'll Want to Keep for Yourself

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

While we make it a point to include products by Black-owned brands in all of our shopping roundups, we know you may want to make a special effort to put your holiday shopping budgets towards supporting these businesses. And there's no reason not to, given all the highly giftable items from Black-owned companies in the fashion/accessories space alone. (Trust us: Narrowing this particular roundup down to 41 was not easy.)

Below, you'll find everything from a very cute Kamala Harris-inspired "I'm Speaking" sweatshirt to an exceptionally chic pair of blue-light glasses to a plethora of stunning jewelry, both delicate and bold — all in a range of price points, all from Black-owned businesses. Click through to shop them all.

39 Gallery 39 Images

