Great Outfits in Fashion History: Blake Lively in Siren-Red Michael Kors

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

After you attend enough fashion shows, the front rows start to blur together, a mashup of famous faces in borrowed clothes. But, for a few different reasons, one that has stuck with me is the lewk Blake Lively wore to Michael Kors's Fall 2018 runway. While the collection itself was...interesting, I couldn't keep my eyes off Lively, from the moment I spotted her (get it?) walking into the venue.

The show happened to fall on Valentine's Day, so Lively paid tribute to the holiday with her siren-red ensemble. The patent trench from Michael Kors's Resort 2018 collection was a big statement on its own, but she punches it up another level with these pumps by (who else?) pal Christian Louboutin. (And this time, she didn't need to photoshop them in.) With a coat this loud, she kept the jewelry simple, with artfully mismatched earrings and rings from Lorraine Schwartz.

It's a pretty brilliant move to make your outerwear the basis of an outfit when it's cold outside — and besides, with quarantine extending well into winter, a great coat will also cover up that you've been wearing the same sweatpants for three days straight. Add a shot of color to your winter wardrobe with one of these red coats:

