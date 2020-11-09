Great Outfits in Fashion History: Chloe Sevigny in Pearls and High Top Sneakers

Chloe Sevigny in July 2002. Photo: Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic

After months of dressing down, it's easy to look back on years of dressing up and ask ourselves why — or even how — we suffered through long nights in heel-pinching, blister-inducing stilettos. But as we know, it doesn't have to be this way: The right pair of sneakers can round out a going-out outfit just as well as impossibly high heels. Need proof? Take a look at Chloe Sevigny, who hit the town in 2002 in a white halter romper and Nike Air Force 1 High Tops, topped off with a heavy necklet of pearls, bright red lipstick and Meghan Markle-approved bun.

This athletic-meets-charity luncheon ensemble was an effortlessly cool match made in heaven. Of course, Sevigny is an expert at making fancy fabrics and accessories feel more approachable. (Let's not forget her Chanel tweed blazer and denim cut-offs ensemble). So, her pairing of pearls and sporty shoes is far from shocking — it's just another lesson in understated look equalizers from the queen of cool.

