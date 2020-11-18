33 Cozy Gifts You'll Want to Keep for Yourself

33 Cozy Gifts You'll Want to Keep for Yourself

From fuzzy slippers to wear around the house to cashmere sets that look put-together enough for back-to-back Zoom meetings.
Photo: Courtesy of brands

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here

We've all gotten used to spending a lot more time at home this year. And during this time, we've have grown to appreciate the small touches that make it feel comfortable — and like a place we want to be spending our time in — that much more. Seeing as it's likely that that won't change for a while, gifts tailored to a stay-at-home lifestyle will likely be much appreciated this holiday season, whether that means fuzzy slippers to wear around the house to cashmere sets that look put-together enough for back-to-back Zoom meetings to candle making kits that'll help pass the time. 

Shop some of our favorite cozy pieces to give and get, below.  

Haptic Lab SNAKES AND LADDERS Quilt
Ven Knitted Wrap Jacket
cuyana Oversized Cashmere Scarf
33
Gallery
33 Images

