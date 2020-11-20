Crawford Models Is Seeking A Creative intern In New York, NY
Crawford Models located in midtown is looking for a creative intern to join the team. A great opportunity to work in the fashion industry, gaining a real understanding on how an agency operates. Intern will be working closely with agency Director on a variety of day-to-day duties.
Must be available for at least 3 days a week and be able to get college credit for internship.
Duties:
- Online scouting for new faces
- Taking digitals of the models
- Data entry
- Answering Phones
- Handling agency social media platforms
- Other agency and office related duties.
Required Skills:
- Strong computer skills including Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook)
- Excellent Phone skills.
- Ability to multi-task.
- Photography experience a plus.
- Photoshop / graphic design skills.
- Social Media skills is a must.
Please send all resumes to info@crawfordmodels.com