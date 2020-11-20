Sponsored Story

Crawford Models Is Seeking A Creative intern In New York, NY

Crawford Models located in midtown is looking for a creative intern to join the team. A great opportunity to work in the fashion industry, gaining a real understanding on how an agency operates.
crawford models

Crawford Models located in midtown is looking for a creative intern to join the team. A great opportunity to work in the fashion industry, gaining a real understanding on how an agency operates. Intern will be working closely with agency Director on a variety of day-to-day duties.

Must be available for at least 3 days a week and be able to get college credit for internship.

Duties:

  • Online scouting for new faces
  • Taking digitals of the models
  • Data entry
  • Answering Phones
  • Handling agency social media platforms
  • Other agency and office related duties.

Required Skills:

  • Strong computer skills including Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook)
  • Excellent Phone skills.
  • Ability to multi-task.
  • Photography experience a plus.
  • Photoshop / graphic design skills.
  • Social Media skills is a must.

Please send all resumes to info@crawfordmodels.com

