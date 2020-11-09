23 Personalized Gifts to Show You Really Paid Attention

Whether it's a monogrammed handkerchief, an embroidered cardigan or a bag with a portrait of their dog on it.
Photo: Courtesy of brands

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

Whether it's a monogrammed handkerchief, an embroidered cardigan or a bag with a portrait of their dog on it, a personalized gift the best way to show someone you really thought about them this holiday season. (Plus, it effectively communicates: "No, of course this didn't come from a gift pile!") 

There are many ways to make a product your own nowadays — through monogramming, through hand-picked color combinations, through customized embellishments. And brands are making it even easier, year-round but especially ahead of the holidays. We found some of the best, most unique personalized gifts you can buy your loved ones, from your relatives to your best friend's pet, this year. Shop them all in the gallery, below.  

Zahava Mini Golden Atlas
Tory Burch MONOGRAM HANDKERCHIEF, SET OF 4
Lingua Franca Personalized Cardigan
23
Gallery
23 Images

