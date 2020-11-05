DEH Jewelry Solutions Is Hiring A Fine Jewelry Production Assistant In New York, NY
A lively and growing jewelry consulting business seeks a Production Assistant to facilitate the production of one of their top designers. This is a great opportunity to gain first hand experience in the jewelry district of New York City.
Candidates must be detail oriented, energetic and willing to circulate the city on a daily basis. Excellent communication skills are required. Fine jewelry experience and/or education is strongly encouraged. Interest in learning the fine jewelry business is considered.
Your Role and Responsibilities:
- Be detail oriented, responsible, reliable, and possess strong communication skills with a genuine interest in jewelry production.
- Comfortable doing errands around the Jewelry District
- QC finished pieces
- Able to help with everyday tasks and be flexible
- Communicate well
This is a full-time position.
To Apply: Please send your resume to deh.leilaj@gmail.com, subject line Production Assistant.