19 Stress-Relieving DIY Projects to Gift This Holiday Season

From a watercolor paint set to a rainbow bracelet kit.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

We bet you have a few people on your gift list this year who are bored after months at home and could use a little stress-relieving entertainment. Sending a little DIY kit to a quarantined loved one could be just the pick-me-up they need to stop mindlessly scrolling through Netflix and put their creativity to use.

Ahead, we compiled 19 DIY gifts that will provide relaxing, stimulating and safe entertainment for your friends and family this holiday season. There's something for every aspiring artist, whether the person wants to bead, knit, paint, sew, tie-dye or weave. (And you might want to even buy one for yourself.) Click through below to see — and shop — them all.

beadbox1_1300x1300
19
Gallery
19 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

