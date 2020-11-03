Great Outfits in Fashion History (Beauty Edition): Dolly Parton's '70s Hair Scarf

Photo: Chris Walter/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Dolly Parton has given us, as a society, a whole hell of a lot. I won't insult your Dolly-telligence by listing off her many varied accomplishments, contributions and charitable efforts here, but let's just agree to agree: The woman is an icon and an American treasure, alright?

And in all her years of performing, writing, acting, producing, creating her own damn theme park and being the reason thousands of children in this country know how to (and love to) read, she's also created a legacy of instantly identifiable personal style. Parton's tastes skew toward gaudy (in a good way) and she never met an embellished ensemble she didn't love. The same goes for her approach to beauty: She found her signature more-is-more hair and makeup aesthetic early on in her career, and she's stuck to it dutifully ever since.

Looking back at archival images of Parton, I was delighted to come across the above shot, depicting the music superstar in a hazy '70s color palette of pastel makeup, which she paired with a floral printed scarf wrapped around her ever-voluminous blonde curls. This look has such a dreamy nonchalance — woven seamlessly into Parton's signature style — and it makes me, for one, want to track down a hair scarf or bow and wrap it around my head immediately.

Should you also want to emulate the one and only Dolly, click through the gallery below for an assortment of similar(ish) styles.

