Great Outfits in Fashion History: Eartha Kitt in Wine-Toned Velvet

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Eartha Kitt is an icon. I don't think I have to tell you that, right? But just in case, there it is: The star could do it all, from singing and dancing to acting and comedy. And then, of course, there's this legendary interview moment.

And she had killer style to boot! I'm currently finding inspiration in this look she wore to a 2007 party in her honor, thrown by MAC Cosmetics and Zac Posen at the Carlyle. It's basically my platonic ideal of a holiday party outfit: The dress is sultry, thanks to a low-cut neckline and a high-cut thigh slit, but on just the right side of demure, with a long length and sleeves. Plus, who doesn't love velvet this time of year?

I love how she matched her lipstick to the deep, wine-colored velvet, and honestly, Miss Kitt is really onto something with this matching satin heel moment. Maybe it was outdated once upon a time, but with the monochromatic look back in, let's bring back dyeable shoes, too. While we wait for that particular renaissance, let's shop holiday-ready velvet dresses, shall we?

