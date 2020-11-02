Sponsored Story

EDITE SHOWROOM IS HIRING A SHOWROOM INTERN (NYC)

EDITE showroom is a boutique fashion agency specializing in wholesale and representing an eclectic mix of cutting-edge luxury and contemporary designers with ready-to-wear and accessory collections. Each designer offers a new, innovative approach to their respective markets and forefronts trends with their distinctive styles. With a history of strategically positioning clients, Édité prides themselves on offering a custom business and communication strategy, while using revolutionary techniques to achieve a brands’ desired goal.

We are seeking a Social Media and Business Development Intern who is highly energetic, a self-starter and takes initiative. This is a paid internship (stipend provided).

We are looking for a creative, self-motivated, highly organized individual to assist with the following activities:

  • Assisting with creating our social media planning: Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook
  • Assisting with the creation and content of our new newsletter
  • Assisting with outreaching to new leads according to marketing strategy
  • Market research
  • Perform trend and Competitive research as needed

Requirements

  • Proficient in social media managing tools, Adobe and photoshop
  • Proficient in MailChimp
  • Strong communication skills and a strong attention to detail
  • Enthusiastic and motivated! We are a small team, and we’re looking for someone who has a positive attitude and is ready to dive into multiple projects at once

This is a full-time internship, a minimum of 5 days a week.

Please submit your resume to julia.simon@edite.us subject line " Showroom Internship".

