EDITE SHOWROOM Is Hiring A Showroom Intern (NYC)

EDITE showroom is a boutique fashion agency specializing in wholesale and representing an eclectic mix of cutting-edge luxury and contemporary designers with ready-to-wear and accessory collections.

EDITE showroom is a boutique fashion agency specializing in wholesale and representing an eclectic mix of cutting-edge luxury and contemporary designers with ready-to-wear and accessory collections. Each designer offers a new, innovative approach to their respective markets and forefronts trends with their distinctive styles. With a history of strategically positioning clients, Édité prides themselves on offering a custom business and communication strategy, while using revolutionary techniques to achieve a brands’ desired goal.

We are seeking a Social Media and Business Development Intern who is highly energetic, a self-starter and takes initiative. This is a paid internship (stipend provided).

We are looking for a creative, self-motivated, highly organized individual to assist with the following activities:

Assisting with creating our social media planning: Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook

Assisting with the creation and content of our new newsletter

Assisting with outreaching to new leads according to marketing strategy

Market research

Perform trend and Competitive research as needed

Requirements

Proficient in social media managing tools, Adobe and photoshop

Proficient in MailChimp

Strong communication skills and a strong attention to detail

Enthusiastic and motivated! We are a small team, and we’re looking for someone who has a positive attitude and is ready to dive into multiple projects at once

This is a full-time internship, a minimum of 5 days a week.

Please submit your resume to julia.simon@edite.us subject line " Showroom Internship".