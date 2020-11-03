19 Gifts for Your 'Emily in Paris' Obsessed Friend

Photo: Carole Bethuel/Courtesy of Netflix

The reviews on the actual plot of "Emily in Paris" might be mixed, but the verdict on the fashion is in: Fans are indeed trying to pick up some Emily Cooper-inspired pieces to add into their wardrobe.

Maybe you rolled your eyes through all eight episodes of the Netflix series. However, chances are good you have a friend who has become obsessed with all things Emily. (I'm assuming, anyway, or you wouldn't have clicked on this headline.) Since travel in a Covid-19 world is out of the question, taking a trip to Paris is off the table. So, here's the next best thing: We rounded up 19 items you could grab for your "Emily in Paris"-obsessed friend, from matching denim skirt and jacket sets to accessories fit for a ringarde. (Sorry, no hot French men included — you're on your own for that one.)

18 Gallery 18 Images

