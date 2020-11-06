Must Read: New Mega-Deal Signals a Shift in Luxury E-Commerce, the Significance of the 'Changing Republican Uniform'

Photo: Marianna Massey/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

What the Farfetch-Alibaba-Richemont deal means for luxury e-commerce

Business of Fashion's Chantal Fernandez explores the new joint venture between Farfetch, Alibaba and Richemont and its implications for online luxury retail. "The deal is a major sign of support for Farfetch, cementing the marketplace's status as the leading player in the online luxury market. It also could mark the start of a long-awaited consolidation in the space, where numerous small and mid-sized websites compete for the same pool of wealthy consumers. The biggest loser in the deal could be Yoox Net-a-Porter Group, which has seen its owner (Richemont) and Chinese partner (Alibaba) invest in its biggest rival," writes Fernandez. {Business of Fashion}

The significance of the 'changing Republican uniform'

GQ's Cam Wolf looks back at the Brooks Brothers Riot of the 2000 election and discusses the significance of how the Republican "uniform" has changed in the two decades since then. "Wednesday's protest [in Michigan] was a much more downmarket version of 2000's Brooks Brothers Riot — in every way," writes Wolf. "This wasn't a cadre of seasoned litigators — this was Facebook moms, conspiracy theorists and happy 'deplorables' all the way down.... Trump spectates from private golf courses as the wealthy grow wealthier while his supporters demanding a stop to the count are judged to be J.C. Penney shoppers." {GQ}

Is wellness a pandemic-proof category?

Taylor Bryant asks that question in a piece for Beauty Independent, wherein she recaps a roundtable with several founders in the wellness space about its resilience. "Health has become front and center during the global health crisis... which finds people are prioritizing physical and mental wellbeing as they're sheltering in place," writes Bryant. The panel of founders discuss the changing consumer landscape, the importance of offering experiences as well as products and how digitally native business models have proven beneficial in these times. {Beauty Independent}

Hair care is shifting to better reach Black consumers

Hair care is a category that has largely ignored Black consumers and lagged in diversity, writes Jessica Schiffer for Vogue Business. But a shift is underway: "[The] gap in the hair-care market received more attention this spring in the wake of the George Floyd protests and the subsequent mainstreaming of the Black Lives Matter movement," notes Schiffer, pointing out a change in priorities. "The neglect of hair-care needs for Black consumers isn't only an ethical issue. It's also bad business," she adds. {Vogue Business}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.