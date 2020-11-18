Must Read: Farfetch Partners With the Folklore, J.Crew's Survival Plan

Photo: Stephen Tayo/Courtesy of the Folklore

Farfetch partners with The Folklore to onboard 10 new designers

As part of its efforts to work with more Black-owned businesses, Farfetch announced it has partnered with Amira Rasool's The Folklore to bring 10 designers from Africa and the diaspora onto the platform. Starting on Nov. 18, shoppers will be able to purchase pieces from Andrea Iyamah, Clan, Fruché, Lisa Folawiyo, Onalaja, Orange Culture, Tokyo James, William Okpo, Edas and Third Crown through Farfetch. You can scroll through a lookbook highlighting key products from this drop — shot in Lagos, Nigeria by Stephen Tayo — in the gallery below. {Fashionista inbox}

J.Crew's survival plan

Lauren Sherman writes about the approach new Chief Executive Jan Singer (who declined to be interviewed for the story) might take to save a struggling J.Crew. "J.Crew has to rebuild in terms of casual wear, not career wear," analyst Jane Hali told her. "They're really known for both, but I have to say that I was just in the store recently and they haven't pulled their act together yet." {Business of Fashion}

Karla Welch collaborates with Eddie Bauer

Celebrity stylist Karla Welch designed a collection of bold, colorful, '80s-inspired outdoor gear for Eddie Bauer that lands online today. The line will be available in sizes XS to 3X, priced between $25 and $199. "We're excited to partner with Karla Welch, whose progressive approach towards fashion goes beyond apparel and aligns with our mission of protecting our playground and bringing the benefits of the outdoors to all," the brand said, in a statement. You can shop all the pieces here. {Fashionista inbox}

Abuses in palm oil fields linked to top beauty brands

A new report by the AP sheds light on the abuse — from verbal harassment to rape — faced by women working in the palm oil industry across Indonesia and Malaysia, sourcing an ingredient found in products sold by L'Oréal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Avon and Johnson & Johnson. Hotler Parsaoran, from the Indonesian nonprofit group Sawit Watch, told the AP: "Almost every plantation has problems related to labor. But the conditions of female workers are far worse than men." {AP}

Dia&Co. supports small, women-owned plus-size businesses with new marketplace

On Wednesday, Dia&Co. launched its first-ever Dia Holiday Market, which will host 10 small, women-owned businesses that focus on plus-size fashion, many of which have not had an e-commerce presence until now. "These are tough times for businesses everywhere, especially those owned by women, to come together to support one another," Nadia Boujarwah, the company's chief executive officer, told WWD. "With the launch of The Dia Holiday Market, we are helping these businesses to keep their doors open, amplify the voices and stories of business owners in our community, and keep the plus-size fashion community of more than 100 million women alive and thriving." {WWD}

