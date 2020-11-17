What Fashionista Editors Want for the Holidays

What Fashionista Editors Want for the Holidays

Featuring rich-smelling candles, cozy footwear and more.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo: Imaxtree

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

If you're anything like us at Fashionista, you've spent the last couple of weeks gathering gifts for all the characters in your life — from your fungi-loving friend to your plant-obsessed neighbor. You even picked up a present for your roommate who can't stop streaming online workouts. But now it's time to give your wallet a rest and think about what you want for the holidays, which is precisely what we did.

This year, we're adding cozy footwear to our wish lists — we're looking at you, Marni shearling sandals — and joyful ceramics. We're also seeking bits of cashmere to add to our cold-weather line-ups and have our eyes on a plethora of rich-smelling candles. And as per usual, our lists are sprinkled with the occasional aspirational item, because why not dream big?

Read on to see what Fashionista editors are hoping to receive this month.

Tyler McCall, Editor-in-Chief

celine reptile fragrance
demi_ballet_pink_new_092020_3-quarter
hillhouse sheet set
9
Gallery
9 Images

Ana Colón, Senior Editor 

Yayi by Yayi Perez Luisa Top
ABO Sherpa Doggy Hoodie AEO
Brother Vellies Cloud Socks
7
Gallery
7 Images

Stephanie Saltzman, Beauty Director 

our-place-always-pan-sage
wilfred-free-ganna-wool-shirt-jacket
bando-3p-lex-pott-twistcandle-yellow-01
7
Gallery
7 Images

Dhani Mau, West Coast Editor 

coy collection
6
Gallery
6 Images

Whitney Bauck, Senior Sustainability Reporter 

bloomscape_speckl-prop-kit_Arch_Multi
14526138_28738308_1000
CarlJanCruz-LiyaClassicCuffed-Denim-2_1024x
7
Gallery
7 Images

Liza Sokol, Senior Audience Development Manager

Valfré Cherub Ceramic Ash Tray
Teen Hearts Space Babes Hoodie
Chill Marry Ease-Me Wellness Elixir
7
Gallery
7 Images

Dara Prant, Market Editor 

theory jacket
yam earring
Front_on_Fence_Cropped_1200x1800
7
Gallery
7 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

fashionista-editor-gift-guide-2019
Shopping

What Fashionista Editors Want for the Holidays

Fancy footwear and super-luxe pajamas ahead.

what-fashionista-editors-want-for-the-holidays-2018-1
Shopping

What Fashionista Editors Want For the Holidays

From Harry Styles merch to PJs, these are the gifts we're hoping to receive this month.

what-fashionista-editors-want-for-spring-3
Shopping

What Fashionista Editors Want for Spring

We're gravitating towards a sunny color palette and roomy silhouettes this season.

need-supply-sale-picks-spring-2020
Shopping

What the Fashionista Editors Are Buying From the Need Supply Co. Sale

Bathmats, face masks, sandals and more.