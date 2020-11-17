What Fashionista Editors Want for the Holidays

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

If you're anything like us at Fashionista, you've spent the last couple of weeks gathering gifts for all the characters in your life — from your fungi-loving friend to your plant-obsessed neighbor. You even picked up a present for your roommate who can't stop streaming online workouts. But now it's time to give your wallet a rest and think about what you want for the holidays, which is precisely what we did.

This year, we're adding cozy footwear to our wish lists — we're looking at you, Marni shearling sandals — and joyful ceramics. We're also seeking bits of cashmere to add to our cold-weather line-ups and have our eyes on a plethora of rich-smelling candles. And as per usual, our lists are sprinkled with the occasional aspirational item, because why not dream big?

Read on to see what Fashionista editors are hoping to receive this month.

Tyler McCall, Editor-in-Chief

9 Gallery 9 Images

Ana Colón, Senior Editor

7 Gallery 7 Images

Stephanie Saltzman, Beauty Director

7 Gallery 7 Images

Dhani Mau, West Coast Editor

6 Gallery 6 Images

Whitney Bauck, Senior Sustainability Reporter

7 Gallery 7 Images

Liza Sokol, Senior Audience Development Manager

7 Gallery 7 Images

Dara Prant, Market Editor

7 Gallery 7 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

