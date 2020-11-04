Here's How the Pandemic Impacted Fashion Industry Salaries in 2020

The pandemic has had a devastating impact on jobs, especially in the U.S. A total of 22.7 million Americans (roughly one-seventh of the U.S. workforce) claiming unemployment benefits as of Oct. 10, according to CNN.

And as far as industries go, we also know fashion and retail have been especially hard-hit in 2020. So, when it came time for our annual salary survey, we treated it a bit differently, asking our readers if and how how their jobs and salaries were impacted, as well as our usual big question: how much money they make.

We heard from about 800 people spanning all company sizes and segments of the industry, from companies including Gap Inc., Stitch Fix, Nordstrom, Vox Media, Saint Laurent, Shopbop, Condé Nast, Michael Kors, Tanya Taylor, Karla Otto, Macy's, Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler, Brother Vellies and many more.

Gender identity breakdown of all respondents

First, a bit about who those respondents are: The majority said they work in either design, PR, editorial, marketing or retail. About 43% said they live in New York, 12% in California and 21% outside the U.S. Eighty-seven percent identified as female. About 70% of respondents identified as white, 11% Black, 10% Asian and 8% Latinx. (They were allowed to select more than one.)

Before the pandemic hit, the vast majority— about 76% — said they were in full-time salaried positions; most of the rest were either freelance, part-time or unemployed. About one-third of respondents said their salaries weren't impacted at all in 2020, but for more than 50%, there was some negative effect: 14% said they were laid off; 10% said they were furloughed; 15% said they took temporary salary reductions; and 14% said they're still working on reduced salaries.

Responses to: How was your salary impacted by the pandemic?

Salary reductions were pretty commonplace across the industry, according to our survey, but they weren't all handled in the same way. The biggest group of respondents — 39% — said their salary reduction was between 16% and 25%; the rest, in decreasing order of popularity, reported reductions between 5 to 15%, then over 40%, then 26 to 40%.

Thirty-four percent of people who experienced salary reductions also said they had no idea when their salary would go back to normal. Some people said their salary reductions fluctuated. (One person had a 50% reduction that later turned into a 80% reduction.) Meanwhile, while some people (22%) said they had their work hours reduced commensurate with their salary reductions, many (50%) reported not having their hours reduced at all.

Of those who were laid off this year, 64% said they're still unemployed; only 21% reported finding new full-time jobs.

Female Male Nonbinary I was laid off 84.91% 13.21% 1.89% I was furloughed 89.87% 6.33% 1.27% My salary was reduced temporarily 83.33% 15.79% 0.88% My salary was reduced and still is 81.65% 17.43% 0.00% It wasn't impacted 89.06% 10.19% 0.75% I'm making even more money 89.58% 10.42% 0.00% I had to reduce my hours voluntarily 91.67% 8.33% 0.00% I had to quit or take a leave of absence 80.65% 19.35% 0.00%

We also looked at how various race and gender identities may have been impacted differently. As we mentioned above, the vast majority of our respondents were female, which is likely reflective of the fashion industry as a whole — as such, most of the people who said they were laid off or took salary reductions were women, as you can see in the above table. This is reflective of a broader trend across the country: Overall, women have disproportionately lost jobs since the pandemic began. In September alone, four times more women than men found themselves unemployed according to NPR.

From our survey, when these hardships are looked at as a percentage of each gender identity, the numbers are a little more even. For example, of all the female respondents, 13.64% said they were laid off, while of all the male respondents, 14.74% said they were laid off. A slightly higher percentage of women said their salaries weren't impacted, compared to male respondents.

Left: Total respondents; Right: Those who were laid off

BIPOC were disproportionately more likely to have been laid off, according to our survey. Also, certain professions within fashion appeared to be harder hit than others when it came to layoffs and salary reductions: Of the respondents who said they were laid off, 25% were in PR and 21% were in retail. (PR saw more salary reductions than any other sector as well, while retail saw the most furloughs.)

Now, onto more general salary data: We found that, unsurprisingly the average mean salary for men was a bit higher than that of women — $79,390 vs. $74,180. For those who identify as non-binary (a very small portion of respondents), the average mean salary was $40,670.

Mean salary by the three largest racial identity cohorts

Looking at the three biggest racial cohorts we had, Black respondents had the lowest mean salary ($67,680); white respondents came in second ($74,950) and Asian respondents came out on top ($94,930).

We also got an idea of which sectors of the industry tended to be the most lucrative overall: Despite seeing the most layoffs, PR had the highest distribution of both $100k+ and $200k+ salaries. Business owner/Entrepreneur had the highest mean salary at $188,070, followed by Influencer at $113,000 and then Marketing/Advertising at $80,000. Retail/buying had the lowest mean salary of $61,300, followed by Supply Chain, Design and Editorial, where mean salaries were all around $72,000 to $73,000.

Below, you'll find the mean salaries for each field we surveyed and received a significant number of responses for.

Fashion Design

Assistant designer: $49,620

Associate designer: $62,380

Designer: $52,670

Senior designer: $69,220

Design director: $114,670

Creative director: $190,170

Marketing & Advertising

Coordinator: $48,330

Assistant: $66,170

Project manager: $70,000

Social media manager: $70,780

Account executive: $88,750

Marketing manager: $90,900

Copywriter: $128,000



PR

Assistant publicist: $41,880

Associate publicist: $47,300

Publicist: $69,920

Senior publicist: $75,400

Publicity director: $112,600

VP Publicity: $130,130

Editorial — Print

Assistant market editor: $31,500

Senior editor: $85,000

Director-level editor: $100,600



Editorial — Digital

Writer: $48,630

Senior editor: $104,300

Director-level editor: $105,800

Creative (Graphics/Photo/Visuals)

Photo director: $63,800

Creative director: $75,250

Art director: $87,330



Buying/Sales/Retail

Sales assistant: $38,460

Assistant merchandiser: $47,400

Assistant buyer: $51,860

Store manager: $49,470

Sales rep: $66,150

Associate buyer: $70,600

Merchandiser: $72,280

Buyer: $96,500



Product Development/Supply Chain

Development assistant: $42,000

Development associate: $43,600

Product manager: $71,620

Sourcing manager: $130,290



Influencer

$113,500

Business Owner/Entrepreneur

$188,070

