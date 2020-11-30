The 19 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in November
We're inching closer to the end of the year, which means we at Fashionista are taking stock of our closets, thinking about the items that helped us through a year of unpredictability. For some of us, that meant growing our collection of cozy pieces — think Entireworld sweats — in preparation for another few months at home and investing in practical accessories, like blue-light glasses. Others looked outside the loungewear realm by adding vacation-worthy garments to their virtual shopping carts.
See (and shop) all the best things we bought — or wanted to buy — in November in the gallery below:
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.
Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.