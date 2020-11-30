The 16 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Tried in November

Including innovative ways to finally master the at-home manicure and pedicure and moisturizing skin care that'll keep us dewy through winter.
Author:
Publish date:
lesse-face-mist

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

November has been a month of getting cozy and diving into holiday shopping — and, for team Fashionista, taking some genuinely great beauty and wellness products for test drives. Over the past four weeks, we slathered, spritzed and sniffed some exciting new finds, and we're pretty pumped to share them with you.

This month's standout beauty discoveries include innovative ways to finally master the at-home manicure and pedicure, mind-and-body wellness boosters that have become crucial parts of our routines, bath products that help us relax and moisturizing skin care that'll keep us dewy through winter. Click through the gallery below to see (and shop!) them all.

ole henrikson banana bright vitamin c serum
olive-and-june-pedi-kit
Ida Body Care The 4 Steps
16
Gallery
16 Images

In case you missed last month's picks, you can find them here:

oui-pha-ingrown-hair-toner
klur-gentle-matter-daily-moisture-cleanser
mented lip gloss
17
Gallery
17 Images

Homepage photo: Courtesy of Lesse

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

supergoop-shimmershade
Beauty

The 33 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in March

Including skin-saving gadgets, glow-enhancing highlighters, curly-hair miracle workers and more.

supernal-cosmic-glow-oil-packaging
Beauty

The 38 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in April

Including the prettiest lip balm we've ever seen, one editor's dream fragrance, supplements that saved our skin and a face oil that fully lives up to the hype.

celine perfume
Beauty

The 27 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in December

Including a (way) cheaper alternative to the Dyson Airwrap, an unexpected winter nail color, glow-enhancing highlighters and a whole host of moisturizing skin saviors.

sunday-forever-puff-candle-promo
Beauty

The 26 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in March

These are the hair, makeup, skin-care and wellness finds that brought us a bit of comfort during a difficult month.