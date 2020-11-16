29 Fitness and Wellness Gifts for Anyone Who Can't Stop Streaming Online Workouts

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

Good health is the greatest gift you can give in 2020, but it's not so easy to wrap up in box and send to your college roommate. You can, however, send endorphin-boosting gadgets and sweat-friendly sets that will help your friends feel less stressed and more energized. Ahead, we've rounded up an assortment of fitness and wellness gifts, from weighted wrist bangles that will intensify your virtual Pilates class to a meditation class with Black Girl Om Founder Lauren Ash. They tend to the body and the mind so that whoever uses them will experience a much-needed sense of calm and happiness going into the new year. Shop them all in the gallery below.

29 Gallery 29 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.