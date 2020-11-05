Must Read: Fashion Executives on What Happens Now, Gap Misses the Mark With Tweet

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

American fashion executives on what happens now

In Business of Fashion, Lauren Sherman spoke with Rent the Runway's Jennifer Hyman, Warby Parker's Neil Blumenthal, 11 Honoré's Patrick Herning and other American fashion executives about what happens now, as we wait for the results of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. "We must urgently reckon with our own reliance on the broken 'take-make-dispose model that fashion has long neglected," said Hyman. "This is a singular moment where we have the opportunity recalibrate and re-inform who we want to be as an industry." {Business of Fashion}

Gap misses the mark with sweatshirt tweet

On Wednesday, as votes were still being counted in the U.S. Presidential Election (and general stress levels were at a high), Gap shared a clip of a branded half blue, half red sweatshirt — a not-so-subtle reference to the Democratic and Republican parties — on Twitter, with the caption: "The one thing we know, is that together, we can move forward." It didn't take long for people to react, and for the company to take it down. "The intention of our social media post, that featured a red and blue hoodie, was to show the power of unity. It was just too soon for this message," a representative for the brand told the New York Times. "We remain optimistic that our country will come together to drive positive change for all." {New York Times}

Diversity experts discuss how fashion brands can avoid missteps

Over the past few months, companies have announced hires, partnerships and other efforts to address diversity and inclusion within their businesses. For WWD's Suggestion Box series, Tara Donaldson had Bethann Hardison (who works with Gucci), Annie Wu (chief diversity officer at H&M Group) and Bahja Johnson (head of customer belonging at Gap Inc.) weigh in on the work that follows and how brands should move forward. {WWD}

