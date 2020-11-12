Great Outfits in Fashion History: Goldie Hawn In Her Namesake Hue Circa 1998

Photo: Barry King/WireImage

I think this shade of Belle-from-"Beauty-and-the-Beast" golden yellow is one of the most memorable colors you can wear on the red carpet, which is why I stopped in my internet-browsing tracks upon seeing Goldie Hawn in this incredible look from 1998, when she attended the Fire and Ice Ball with husband Kurt Russell. It's one of the riskiest colors you can wear, and one that always invites comparisons to the aforementioned Disney princess. But if anyone can pull it off with aplomb, it's Goldie Hawn — and not just because of her first name. It's because she was and is super hot.

For me, what makes the look is the simple silhouette, perfect fit, sheen-y fabric, fur-trimmed shawl and that signature tousled blonde hair. I'm also obsessed with her simple little metallic silver mini bag.

While I have no need for a golden yellow gown in my closet — now or ever — I do need this bag. Shop a few similar options in the gallery below.

