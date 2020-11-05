Gucci to Present New Collection Via Mini Film Series Starring Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and More

The brand will also be boosting the talent of independent designers like Collina Strada and Ahluwalia.
Harry Styles and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele.

Of all the brands opting out of the traditional fashion calendar this season, Gucci is sure to be one of the most closely watched. And the Italian label just announced its plans for its next collection debut, entitled "Ouverture of Something that Never Ended." 

The brand will be presenting its latest line, which it describes as "no longer constrained by the old notion of seasonality," in the form of a seven-part mini film series from Nov.  16 through Nov. 22. Directed by Gus Van Sant, the films will feature a host of stars and friends of the house, including Harry StylesBillie EilishFlorence Welch, Jeremy O. Harris, Silvia Calderoni, Paul B. Preciado, Achille Bonito Oliva, Darius Khonsary, Lu Han,  Ariana Papademetropoulos, Arlo Parks and Sasha Waltz.

According to a press release, "the presentation of the new collection is a joyful and irregular new tale." Additionally, it's "closer to [creative director Alessandro Michele's] expressive call and told by blending rules and genres, feeding on new spaces, linguistic codes and communication platforms."

As part of this event, Gucci will also be streaming fashion films by other up-and-coming talent across its channels on YouTube, Weibo and the dedicated site GucciFest.com. These designers include Collina Strada, Ahluwalia, Shanel Campbell, Stefan Cooke, Cormio, Charles De Vilmorin, JordanLuca, Mowalola, Yueqi Qi, Rave Review, Gui Rosa, Rui, Bianca Saunders, Boramy Viguier and Gareth Wrighton, each of whom were hand-picked by Michele to showcase their work to a wider audience.

