Thank God: Harry Styles Is Finally on the Cover of 'Vogue'

Great! With that out of the way, we can discuss the matter at hand: Harry Styles, likely the actual best person currently alive on this planet, has finally, finally scored his own cover of Vogue.

Tyler Mitchell shot the superstar for the December 2020 cover of American Vogue, giving us the best gift for the holiday season and making Styles the first gentleman to cover this edition of Vogue solo in its 127 year history. Styles was styled (heh) by Camilla Nickerson and his own stylist, Harry Lambert, in a selection from Gucci (not only is he a face for the brand, designer Alessandro Michele is a pal), Wales Bonner, Bode and Harris Reed (his latest fashion collaborator and the mastermind behind many of Styles's iconic performing looks). The selections intentionally ignore traditional gender boundaries in fashion, mixing frilly gowns and kilt skirts with sweaters vests and natty trousers — a signature of Styles's own personal style.

"Now I'll put on something that feels really flamboyant, and I don't feel crazy wearing it. I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it's like a superhero outfit. Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with," Styles told none other than Hamish Bowles in the accompanying cover story. "I'll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women's clothes thinking they're amazing. It's like anything—anytime you're putting barriers up in your own life, you're just limiting yourself. There's so much joy to be had in playing with clothes."

In the interview, Styles discussed the importance of family around him, whether it's his actual blood relatives or the friends so close they feel like they could be. Underlining this sentiment is the fact that Styles invited his sister, Gemma — who has a bit of fashion pedigree of her own, having designed a line of eyewear for Baxter & Bonny, and who just launched a podcast called "Good Influence" — to participate in the shoot so they could surprise their mom with the images. (Apologies in advance to my own mother, who will be receiving something slightly less exciting this Christmas.)

The rest of the story is, essentially, just about how nice Styles is — which is, as it turns out, one of my top five favorite things in the world to talk about.

Oh, and then he performed "Cherry" acoustic on set. Can you imagine? I'm fine, really.

You can read the full feature now at vogue.com; the December 2020 cover hits newsstands Nov. 24.

