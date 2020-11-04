31 Joyful Home Decor Gifts That'll Make Staying in Sweeter

31 Joyful Home Decor Gifts That'll Make Staying in Sweeter

Including cheeky bathmats and rainbow glassware.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

We've logged countless hours at home in 2020, turning our kitchens into makeshift offices, our living rooms into gyms and our bathrooms into spas. It was a year of adjusting to life indoors, and one that taught us that you can find joy in the small things. With that in mind — and anticipating more stay-at-home time in 2021 — we've rounded up 31 room-improving accents that will bring beauty and color into whatever space you or your gift recipient reside in. From boldly patterned napkins and cheeky bathmats to rainbow glassware and kooky ceramics, there's bound to be a house adornment that's worthy of wrapping for someone special. The best part is that many of these items come from small businesses that curate collections from independent designers from all over the world. So, shop to it — your best friend's bare mantle will thank you later. 

lola james harper
dusen dusen napkin
bathing lady glass
31
Gallery
31 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

