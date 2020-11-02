Must Read: How To Work With Tiktok Talent, Ty Haney on What Went Wrong at Outdoor Voices

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

How to work with Tiktok talent

Fashion brands know by now that they need to work with social media influencers, but many are struggling to adapt to the specifics of Tiktok talent. Part of the key is letting creators have lots of creative control, writes Alexandra Mondalek. {Business of Fashion}

Ty Haney on what went wrong at Outdoor Voices

A lot has been written about the troubles at Outdoor Voices, but founder Ty Haney hasn't given a full account of her own experience until now. Speaking to Tom Foster, Haney discusses the things she did well, the moves she regrets and the complications of focusing on the "female founder" narrative. {Inc}



Fashion's changing views on cultural appropriation

Fashion's narrative around cultural appropriation is a development of the last 20-30 years, and the industry is still grappling with how to handle "inspiration" from other cultures in a respectful manner. Americans, writes Miles Socha, are responsible for the largest proportion of cultural appropriation callouts and have the greatest sensitivity to the issue. {WWD}

Mulberry brings back the Alexa bag

When Mulberry launched the Alexa Chung-inspired Alexa bag in 2010, it quickly became one of the brand's best-selling pieces. Ten years later, the brand is relaunching the bag with a "sustainable update," according to a release. A version of the Alexa from Chung's private archive will also be featured in a new V&A exhibition entitled "Bags: Inside Out," which is to be sponsored by Mulberry. {Fashionista inbox}

