JACQUES MARIE MAGE IS LOOKING FOR A PART TIME MARKETING INTERN IN LOS ANGELES
Jacques Marie Mage is a maker of rare, collectible luxury eyewear that combines historical motifs with precious materials, innovative production methods, and ethical business practices.
The intern will assist with all marketing tasks, must thrive in a fast-paced environment and able to multitask.
- Motivated and dedicated candidate
- Knowledge of and interest in the fashion industry is preferred
- Familiar with social media channels and interest in social media strategy
- Excellent writing and communication skills
- Excellent organizational skills, detailed oriented
- Highly efficient and able to multitask on all initiative in a fast-paced environment
Responsibilities:
- Assisting and expending relevant press contact (CondeNast, Hearst, key stylists, Luxury/Fashion magazines, key influencers)
- Assisting with all areas of J.M.M. digital media content strategy including: Instagram, Digital Newsletters, Facebook Ads and content
- Analyzing datas and create reports using Google Analytics, Klavyio, Shopify and Instagram
- Monitoring luxury fashion, beauty and lifestyle on social media to create case studies of social campaigns
- Awareness of emerging digital platforms and apps
- Assisting with Campaigns and launches production
- Assisting with the execution of Special Projects and Collaborations
- Other tasks as assigned
Our offices are based in Los Angeles (Westlake).
This is a part-time position.
If you qualify and are interested in joining one of the eyewear industry’s most dynamic brand, then please email your cover letter and resume. Please include your cover letter and resume in the body of your email because attachments will be deleted unopened.
Email to: ab@jacquesmariemage.com