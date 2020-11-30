Great Outfits in Fashion History: Jane Birkin in Velvet Shorts in 1971

Jane Birkin in January 1971 Photo: M. McKeown/Daily Express/Getty Images

When it comes to laissez-faire style, Jane Birkin is a frequent reference, with her baskets-as-handbags and daintily-layered gold necklaces over T-shirts. Her most cited outfits aren't museum-worthy, necessarily, but they do stand the test of time. When she did stray from her casual denim uniform, though, she reminded us to consider not-so-basic wardrobe staples, like velvet hot pants styled with a cape. The influencer moment I'm referring to dates back to January 1971, when the actor was on a stroll down one of those cobblestone side streets in Paris, lined with quaint cafés. It's hard to upstage the French capital, but Birkin — in heeled Mary-Janes, a loose-fitting collared blouse that looks plucked from Maison Cleo's current collection, a pair of upper thigh-revealing velvet shorts and a black cape coat — does so with ease.

The nearly 50-year-old black-and-white images of this moment could have been taken yesterday. Capes were by far one of the most-spotted outerwear trends for Fall 2020, and Chanel and Isabel Marant offered many iterations of hot pants in their recent spring collections. What's more, statement collars became popular accents in a year of Zoom meetings.

Ahead, shop pieces that will help you recreate Birkin's '70s look and stay on trend for this winter.

