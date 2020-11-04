Great Outfits in Fashion History: Jane Fonda in Brandon Maxwell

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

There are many, many things to applaud Jane Fonda for: her activism, her candor, how she's consistently shown up and advocated for different communities, her many, many iconic roles... Today, though, for the purposes of this series, I'm focusing on her style — specifically, on her power suiting. More specifically still, the Brandon Maxwell suit she wore to the 2018 premiere of "Book Club," a movie that made me cry when I watched it on a plane. (It happens.)

Fonda has shown a preference for bold colors and sleek cuts on the red carpet over the years, so this tailored look fits her track record. The top and blazer were plucked from Brandon Maxwell's Spring 2018 runway — Look 2, worn by Bella Hadid, to be precise. Instead of wearing them with jeans, though (as the designer proposed at his New York Fashion Week show), the actor, styled by Tanya Gill, turned it into a full suit with red trousers that matched the jacket. She accessorized with a pink Salvatore Ferragamo clutch, pointed-toe Sarah Flint heels and Vhernier jewelry. The result is punchy and sleek and incredibly fabulous.

Feeling inspired by Fonda? (I mean, who isn't?) Recreate her look with some of the pieces in the gallery, below.

6 Gallery 6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Homepage image: Leon Bennett/Getty Images