Great Outfits in Fashion History: Josh O'Connor in Custom Loewe for the 2019 Premiere of 'The Crown'

Not to be confused with the custom Loewe from the Golden Globes... or from the SAGs... or from the 2020 premiere of "The Crown."

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Josh O'Connor has served as a muse and ambassador for Jonathan Anderson's Loewe for a minute now, appearing in campaigns and wearing bespoke pieces from the Spanish luxury label's menswear line on most public-facing occasions, from the Golden Globes to virtual red carpets. Anderson, of course, is one of the most beloved, inventive designers working in the industry right now. (Remember when he put together a fashion show in a box?! It feels like ages ago, but it was really July.) And when it comes to celebrity, this ongoing collaboration might be some of his best work.

A stand-out was the one O'Connor wore to the season three premiere of "The Crown" — in which he would be introduced as a young Prince Charles — last November. With the help of stylist Rose Forde (who has outfitted many Internet Boyfriends from across the pond, including Paul Mescal, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Joe Alwyn), he arrived in a custom suit by Anderson for Loewe that featured a long, boxy jacket (with an ivory fabric flower on the lapel), slightly flared trousers and a white blouse with a scarf-like tie detail. Sure, the silhouette is divisive — not everyone's a fan of that trouser style for suiting — but it's certainly distinctive, especially when you look at the tailoring we typically see on the red carpet. At the very least, it stands out.

The fourth season premiere of "The Crown" happened virtually last week (for obvious, necessary reasons), and O'Connor once again turned to Anderson for some bespoke Loewe, as evidenced on Instagram. For those of us that don't have a prestige designer we can text to create an original for us to wear, consider shopping the tailored blazers in the gallery, below.

6 Gallery 6 Images

