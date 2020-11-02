Great Outfits in Fashion History: Julia Roberts in Butter Yellow Leather Pants

Julia Roberts during DNC 2000 Fundraiser NY Concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

The butter yellow leather pants that Julia Roberts wore in 2000 were as iconic as her untamed curls in the '90s, but they don't get near as much praise. It seems like a fitting time to recall her creamy, off-white trousers for two reasons: Firstly, the very specific hue is trending right now; second, the actor wore these pants to a political event (which, hello).

Roberts wore this look to a DNC fundraiser at New York City's Radio City Music Hall in September 2000. The gala raised $5.1 million and included a lineup that featured everyone from Lenny Kravitz to Sheryl Crow, as well as the Democratic presidential candidate that year, Al Gore. She paired her leather pants paired with a slick black blazer (also leather) and square-toe booties. This outfit could've easily been spotted at an early voting line or political event in 2020 — although, it would have to be topped off with one of Christian Siriano's all-over "vote"-print masks.

Ahead, shop cream-colored leather bottoms and black blazers that'll help you channel Roberts' style at the polls.

