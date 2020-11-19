Sponsored Story

KARA Is Hiring A Creative Producer In New York, NY

KARA is a NYC based accessories line championing multilayered forms of individual expression. The brand is a platform for people to imagine themselves free from stereotypes and express themselves how they want to be seen.
Role Description:

Creates visual assets and copy to be used across all channels from E-Commerce to Wholesale to PR, including the production of shoots and the design of graphic assets. Reports to the Director of Marketing and Sales

Key experience:

  • Fluent in full Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, etc…)
  • 1-2 years experience in any of the following creative fields: Fashion Design, Fine Art, Graphic Design, Photography, Product Design, Architecture, Interior Design.
  • Experience in Klaviyo or Mailchimp a plus

Overview:

  • Assists in the production of content including product imagery, editorial campaigns, and social media.
  • Manages execution of e-commerce assets including newsletters, homepages, social media and digital advertising with direction from Director of Marketing and Sales.
  • Manages execution of content related to wholesale including linesheets, lookbooks, retail guides, and more.
  • Ensures that brand language is consistent across all touchpoints – on KARA owned channels and external channels, through policing and correcting the representation of the brand online, in stores and in media.
  • Works with Director of Marketing and Sales on the execution of the direct to consumer marketing strategy, including the research and onboarding of new platforms like Attentive for SMS Marketing.
  • Works with Director of Marketing and Sales to plan and execute special projects and marketing events including post analysis reports.
  • Ensures the efficient review and approval of all assets by the Creative Director.
  • Assists in coordinate sample trafficking, gifting, creation and distribution of marketing assets for the PR agency.
  • Tracks digital and print press coverage of the KARA brand, coordinating as necessary with the PR agency.
  • Helps to maintain and organize materials for Legal Compliance (labor, insurance, etc..) and IP (counterfeit/knock-offs).
  • Manages the general office needs, including activities, equipment, subscriptions, organization and other special projects as needed.

To Apply: Please send your resume to careers@KARAstore.com, subject line Creative Producer.

