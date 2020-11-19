KARA Is Hiring A Creative Producer In New York, NY

KARA is a NYC based accessories line championing multilayered forms of individual expression. The brand is a platform for people to imagine themselves free from stereotypes and express themselves how they want to be seen.

Photo: KARA

KARA is a NYC based accessories line championing multilayered forms of individual expression. The brand is a platform for people to imagine themselves free from stereotypes and express themselves how they want to be seen. Designs are created with a sense of playfulness and with the attitude that you should wear the bag, the bag should not wear you.

Role Description:

Creates visual assets and copy to be used across all channels from E-Commerce to Wholesale to PR, including the production of shoots and the design of graphic assets. Reports to the Director of Marketing and Sales

Key experience:

Fluent in full Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, etc…)

1-2 years experience in any of the following creative fields: Fashion Design, Fine Art, Graphic Design, Photography, Product Design, Architecture, Interior Design.

Experience in Klaviyo or Mailchimp a plus

Overview:

Assists in the production of content including product imagery, editorial campaigns, and social media.

Manages execution of e-commerce assets including newsletters, homepages, social media and digital advertising with direction from Director of Marketing and Sales.

Manages execution of content related to wholesale including linesheets, lookbooks, retail guides, and more.

Ensures that brand language is consistent across all touchpoints – on KARA owned channels and external channels, through policing and correcting the representation of the brand online, in stores and in media.

Works with Director of Marketing and Sales on the execution of the direct to consumer marketing strategy, including the research and onboarding of new platforms like Attentive for SMS Marketing.

Works with Director of Marketing and Sales to plan and execute special projects and marketing events including post analysis reports.

Ensures the efficient review and approval of all assets by the Creative Director.

Assists in coordinate sample trafficking, gifting, creation and distribution of marketing assets for the PR agency.

Tracks digital and print press coverage of the KARA brand, coordinating as necessary with the PR agency.

Helps to maintain and organize materials for Legal Compliance (labor, insurance, etc..) and IP (counterfeit/knock-offs).

Manages the general office needs, including activities, equipment, subscriptions, organization and other special projects as needed.

To Apply: Please send your resume to careers@KARAstore.com, subject line Creative Producer.