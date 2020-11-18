Karlie Kloss Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Joshua Kushner

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss is pregnant!

The 28-year-old supermodel announced on Tuesday that she's expecting her first child with husband Joshua Kushner. (He is, of course, the brother of Jared Kushner, son-in-law of and senior advisor to President Donald Trump.) The two married in an intimate ceremony in upstate New York in 2018, after dating for six years.

Kloss posted a video to her Instagram feed, where she says, "Good morning — hello, baby" as she pans to her growing stomach.

The news was first reported by People last month. An anonymous source told the publication: "Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021. She will be the most amazing mother."

