Karlie Kloss Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Joshua Kushner

She confirmed the news on social media.
Author:
Publish date:
Joshua Kushner and Karlie Klos 2019 Met Gala

Karlie Kloss is pregnant!

The 28-year-old supermodel announced on Tuesday that she's expecting her first child with husband Joshua Kushner. (He is, of course, the brother of Jared Kushner, son-in-law of and senior advisor to President Donald Trump.) The two married in an intimate ceremony in upstate New York in 2018, after dating for six years

Kloss posted a video to her Instagram feed, where she says, "Good morning — hello, baby" as she pans to her growing stomach. 

The news was first reported by People last month. An anonymous source told the publication: "Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021. She will be the most amazing mother."

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Related Stories

Gigi Hadid Zayn Malik 2016 Met Gala
News

Gigi Hadid Gives Birth to First Child

She and partner Zayn Malik shared the news on social media.

hp-karlie-kloss-joshua-kushner-engaged
News

Karlie Kloss Announces Her Engagement On Social Media

The model has been dating Joshua Kushner for six years.

karlie-kloss-joshua-kushner-promo
News

Must Read: Karlie Kloss Has a Second Wedding; Roberto Cavalli May Be Close to Securing a Buyer

Plus, critics are underwhelmed by the Paris Men's shows and why Carine Roitfeld doesn't take selfies.

karlie-kloss-married-dior-wedding-dress-th
News

Karlie Kloss Got Married in a Custom Dior Gown

Getting married on a Thursday is quite the flex.