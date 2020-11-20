Great Outfits in Fashion History: Kirsten Dunst Wrapped Up Like a Gift in Christian Lacroix

Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images

I have loved Kirsten Dunst pretty much since I can remember: The actor was only just a few years older than me, placing her in firm "cool older sister" territory when she starred in movies that were in my regular rotation, first with "Little Women" and "Jumanji," then "Dick" and "Bring It On" to "Marie Antoinette" (still one of my all-time favorite movies) and "Elizabethtown." Yes, really, "Elizabethtown" — the 2005 Cameron Crowe movie that both you and critics (and frankly, Orlando Bloom with his terrible American accent) have probably already wiped from your memories! I went to see it in theaters, so dedicated was I to the Dunst ouvre. But it was a look worn to the 2005 Deauville Film Festival that brought a moment I think of much more frequently than the movie.

Dunst chose a saturated blue chiffon dress wrapped up in a purple silk ribbon from Christian Lacroix for the red carpet, and I've had it cut out in an inspiration folder ever since. (That's over 15 years of inspiration from just one outfit!) I can't imagine the shape landed her on many best-dressed lists at the time, but I love the casual feel of the cut, which plays down the fanciness of the materials just enough to feel like something a real person — hi, me — could wear.

And Dunst wore flats! That seemed huge to me, especially back in 2005 when every girl at my college had heels tucked away for nights out at dive bars. The idea of a fancy flat shoe has stuck with me ever since, now becoming a wardrobe staple of my own. Since most of us won't be going anywhere this holiday season, throwing on a comfortable shoe with a bit of embellishment is more appealing than ever, so I'll be shopping these Dunst-inspired slippers for my socially-distanced events.

