Celebrated for our signature cloaks since 2008, Lindsey Thornburg creates elevated outerwear, ready-to-wear, and custom clothing handmade in New York City

The Graphic Designer will help with creating layouts, AD layouts and light graphics.

To Apply: Please send your resume and portfolio to lindsey@lindseythornburg.com.