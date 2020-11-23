Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lucy Liu in a Red Suede Coat

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

I've spent more time than I'd like to admit on vintage shopping sites this month in search of the perfect suede jacket — and I have a Lucy Liu look from 1999 to thank for that.

Hours of my life have been lost, looking for a leather topper that I have yet to purchase, inspired by a specific Liu ensemble featuring an ankle-grazing red suede coat with generous furry collar. The actor wore it over a simple black top and bottom with classic '90s square-toe patent boots. Red outerwear is a statement on its own, but Liu's retro number is a full on conversation-starter, perfect for a holiday soirée (hopefully those are back on next year) when you're not feeling up for sequins but you still want to give off a cheery, festive vibe. Plus, it's an easy throw-on-and-go piece for when you want to look party-ready with minimal effort.

Ahead, shop similar red coats that will make you the toast of the town.

6 Gallery 6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

