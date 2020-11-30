Must Read: The Race for Luxury E-Commerce Dominance, What VCs Are Investing in Now

Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

The race for luxury e-commerce dominance heats up

Amazon and Alibaba have dominated e-commerce in the West and the East respectively, but luxury players aren't willing to totally cede control to those mass retailers yet. Farfetch, Yoox Net-a-Porter and more are looking for their own ways to expand market share. Elizabeth Paton and Vanessa Friedman's reporting includes major shuffling at the executive level of these companies, as well as insight into what it means now that Alibaba, Farfetch and Yoox Net-a-Porter are all aligned. {New York Times}

The categories and companies VCs are betting on

Despite the economic squeeze provoked by the pandemic, consumer products are still doing well. Cathaleen Chen reports that VCs are putting their money on health and wellness, direct-to-consumer companies and tech services as the categories that will continue to grow in profitability. {Business of Fashion}

Thom Browne launches activewear

Thom Browne, best known for his tailored suiting, is launching activewear with an emphasis on compression running gear. The collection features shell jackets, running shorts, track pants and compression tights and tees for men and women. The brand launched the category with a collection of images featuring friends of the house, from Cole Sprouse to Jordan Firstman, which you can browse below. {Fashionista inbox}

Ascena Retail Group sells to Sycamore Partners

Ascena Retail Group, which declared bankruptcy this summer, has agreed to sell Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey to the private equity firm Sycamore Partners. Sycamore Partners already owns Talbots, The Limited and Torrid, among other companies. {WWD}

Former CEO of Zappos dies at 46

Tony Hsieh, former CEO of Zappos who was at the company for 20 years, died on Friday after sustaining injuries in a house fire in Connecticut. Hsieh was known for his contributions to Zappos, his role in helping transform downtown Las Vegas and his creative thinking. {CNN}

