Must Read: Macy's and 'InStyle' Commit to the 15 Percent Pledge, 'Town & Country' Writes Love Letter to NYC

Plus, landlords and retail tenants are working together in the face of ongoing store closures.

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Macy's and InStyle commit to the 15 Percent Pledge

The 15 Percent Pledge, Aurora James's initiative to encourage companies to stock and represent more Black-owned businesses, has two new supporters as of this week: Macy's and InStyle. The two newest signees join Sephora, Vogue, West Elm and more in making the commitment. {Fashionista inbox}

Town & Country writes a love letter to NYC

The pandemic's been tough on New York, but the spirit of the city is still alive and well. Town & Country celebrates the people who make New York what it is in its latest issue, profiling cultural icons like Sarah Jessica Parker, Lady Bunny and Christopher John Rogers. {Town & Country}

Landlords are increasingly investing in their retail tenants

Store closures are reaching record highs as the pandemic rages on, which is bad news not just for the store owners but also for their landlords, writes Cathaleen Chen. Some are starting to combat this problem by working together, with landlords offering space for lower prices and stores promising to continue bringing traffic to faltering retail spaces. {Business of Fashion}

Roger Vivier campaign features "Emily in Paris" actress Camille Razat

Roger Vivier released a campaign on Friday featuring "Emily in Paris" actress Camille Razat to promote its Spring 2021 jewelry collection. The series of photos and short videos pay homage to Charles Baudelaire's poem "Les Bijoux" (and also heavily rely on the color pink). {Fashionista inbox}

