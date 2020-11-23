Must Read: Macy's and 'InStyle' Commit to the 15 Percent Pledge, 'Town & Country' Writes Love Letter to NYC

Plus, landlords and retail tenants are working together in the face of ongoing store closures.
Author:
Publish date:
macy's 15 percent pledge

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Macy's and InStyle commit to the 15 Percent Pledge
The 15 Percent Pledge, Aurora James's initiative to encourage companies to stock and represent more Black-owned businesses, has two new supporters as of this week: Macy's and InStyle. The two newest signees join Sephora, Vogue, West Elm and more in making the commitment. {Fashionista inbox}

Town & Country writes a love letter to NYC
The pandemic's been tough on New York, but the spirit of the city is still alive and well. Town & Country celebrates the people who make New York what it is in its latest issue, profiling cultural icons like Sarah Jessica Parker, Lady Bunny and Christopher John Rogers. {Town & Country}

Landlords are increasingly investing in their retail tenants
Store closures are reaching record highs as the pandemic rages on, which is bad news not just for the store owners but also for their landlords, writes Cathaleen Chen. Some are starting to combat this  problem by working together, with landlords offering space for lower prices and stores promising to continue bringing traffic to faltering retail spaces. {Business of Fashion}

roger vivier emily in paris camille razat-6
roger vivier emily in paris camille razat-2
roger vivier emily in paris camille razat-1
6
Gallery
6 Images

Roger Vivier campaign features "Emily in Paris" actress Camille Razat
Roger Vivier released a campaign on Friday featuring "Emily in Paris" actress Camille Razat to promote its Spring 2021 jewelry collection. The series of photos and short videos pay homage to Charles Baudelaire's poem "Les Bijoux" (and also heavily rely on the color pink). {Fashionista inbox}

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Sephora Storefront Getty Images
News

Retailers Announce Commitments to Diversify the Brands They Carry [Updated]

Some have taken Aurora James's 15 Percent Pledge; others have set aside funds to buy specifically from Black-owned businesses.

chadwich-boseman-style
News

Must Read: Chadwick Boseman's Impact on Male Celebrity Style, Exploring Fashion's 'Lost Season'

Plus, Robin Givhan examines fashion's racial reckoning.

Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor at the "The Crown" Set Visit
News

Must Read: Stars of 'The Crown' Cover 'Town & Country,' Shayne Oliver Talks Hood By Air's Next Chapter

Plus, a new sustainable marketplace launches today.

patrick-starrr
News

Must Read: Patrick Starrr to Launch Makeup Brand, Why Black Beauty Supply Stores Aren't Always Black-Owned

Plus, online retailer Shein faces criticism for selling an anti-Semitic necklace and Muslim prayer mats as decorative carpets.