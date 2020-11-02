Mega Mega Projects Is Hiring An Experienced Social Media Manager In New York, NY

Mega Mega Projects, a NYC jewelry and accessories PR agency and sales showroom, is hiring an experienced Social Media Manager to join our team.

Mega Mega Projects, a NYC jewelry and accessories PR agency and sales showroom, is hiring an experienced Social Media Manager to join our team. Only serious social media professionals with experience managing accounts need apply! This role serves as a key communicator of the voices of our clients by leveraging social media tools and developing brand content. The Social Media Manager is a highly motivated, experienced individual with a passion for content strategy and influencer relationships.

Ideal candidate has 3-5 years of professional experience working for a brand or agency. Has managed a team and can conceptualize creative strategies and execute them from start to finish. Needs to have experience with pitching strategy decks, and managing multiple clients, while also delegating to team. They will be solely responsible for start to finish strategy, content, copy, photography, analytics, design & video, for multiple clients at one time. This is a hands-on role.

Role Objectives:

Manage Clients set clear objectives and strategy for our brands

Design – create compelling visual content

Content – create brand assets

Promotion – develop paid and unpaid content, giveaways, photos, and video designed to drive engagement

Research – research designers and recruit new business for social media services

Overview of Responsibilities:

Develop strategy for individual brands

Develop and manage content calendars

Develop, manage, and analyze advertising campaigns

Write editorial content individually and in collaboration with PR team

Develop and expand community and/or influencer outreach efforts

Actively monitor performance and provide updates on key social metrics

Monitor trends in Social Media tools, applications, channels, design, and strategy

Identify threats and opportunities stemming from competition

Location: New York, NY - possibly remote for appropriate candidate

Salary: $55,000 - $65,000 depending on experience

To Apply: Please send your resume to meghan@megamegaprojects.com, subject line Social Media Manager.