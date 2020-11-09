Meghan Markle Wore A Thing: Brandon Maxwell Jacket Dress on Remembrance Day

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on Remembrance Day in 2018. Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might not live in the United Kingdom anymore, but that doesn't mean they're disconnected from British holidays or customs. Over the weekend, as much of the United States was focusing on the recently-announced presidential race outcome in favor of Joe Biden, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex privately commemorated Remembrance Day, a British holiday that honors British and Commonwealth military service, in L.A.

The Duke and Duchess visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Sunday to lay flowers at the graves of two Commonwealth soldiers. Prince Harry opted for a navy suit with his military medals, while the Duchess chose a black wool satin faille jacket dress designed by Brandon Maxwell, according to Meghan's Mirror. You can see images of the look on Twitter.

Markle's jacket dress wrapped around and belted at the waist for a smooth and sleek silhouette. Paired with black ankle-strap heels, a small handheld clutch and a red Remembrance Day poppy pin, the Duchess's look was stylish but still respectful. Both she and the Prince wore face masks that matched their outfits in black and navy, respectively, for at least part of the visit.

