Merlette Is Hiring An E-Commerce and Social Media Coordinator In New York, NY

This is an incredible opportunity with a fast-growing luxury fashion business with lots of room for growth.

Merlette New York, a Brooklyn-based luxury womenswear RTW brand is looking for a talented and motivated E-commerce and Social Media Coordinator to support online sales, social media, and wholesale. This is an incredible opportunity with a fast-growing luxury fashion business with lots of room to grow in the role.

The E-commerce and Social Media Coordinator will be responsible for the day-to-day maintenance of the E-commerce platform; including order fulfillment via 3rd party warehouse, managing returns, and customer support. They will also be responsible for scheduling Social Media posts and engagement, under the guidance of the Creative Director. This candidate needs to have a good aesthetic eye and experience with 2 plus years of experience with social media on a brand level.

This is an amazing opportunity for an ambitious, self-starter, that will have an opportunity to work on a small team in a very hands-on way. This position has lots of room for growth into fully overseeing the channels they will start with supporting.

The E-commerce and Social Media Coordinator will report to the Commercial Director.

Responsibilities

E-commerce and Wholesale:

Responsible for all aspects of customer experience on merlettenyc.com including customer service, returns, and regular exchange with customers

Perform online order fulfillment via 3rd party warehouse

Monitor the stock of web supplies at the warehouse

Support with product creation, collection merchandising, and regular updates to the site

Support creative productions (film, e-commerce photoshoot, and other) for web content

Analysis of selling reports and presentation of monthly sales data

Collaborate with the creative and sales team to create an ideal user experience

Identify trends and insights of customer behavior and share with the executive team

Seasonal wholesale support including; order entry and tracking, order follow-ups, and scheduling appointments

Helping prepare the showroom for market; steaming, merchandising, and setting up the collections

Marketing and Social Media:

Must have an impeccable eye and ability to learn the aesthetic sensibility of the brand

Appreciation and understanding of the Merlette brand and its aesthetic and sensibility

Work hand in hand with the creative team on the direction of marketing content and email strategy

Work directly with and assist the digital team on advertising, affiliate, experiential marketing, partnerships, influencer channels, merlettenyc.com updates, brand emails

Work directly with PR and our sample trafficking app on shipping, tracking of samples and gifts

Be well-versed in Planoly or a similar social media planning application

Know how to edit photos in photoshop or a similar application

Work regularly with dropbox

Daily engagement; answering questions, engaging with followers, responding to messages

The ideal candidate has:

2+ years of experience in e-commerce and/or social media

Accuracy and speed is key for this position

Understanding of the luxury fashion market

Self-starter, team player, motivated and entrepreneurial

Strong analytical and numerical skills

Associates degree or higher in a related field

A creative thinker who is highly organized, detail-oriented, focused on the ability to balance initiatives with competing priorities

Excellent communication and relationship-building skills

Strong understanding of the evolving digital media landscape

Ability to multi-task with a positive attitude

Intense focus on customer experience and process improvement

Experience with is required with; Klaviyo or similar ESP, Facebook and Instagram ads, photoshop or Canva, Planoly or a similar app, Shopify

Experience with the following platform is a plus; Google Analytics, Apparel Magic, Google AD words, Rakuten, basic coding, Joor or NuOrder

To Apply: Please send your resume to hello@merlettenyc.com