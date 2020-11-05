Great Outfits in Fashion History: Michelle Obama in a Cobalt-Blue Cushnie Set

Photo: Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Of all the brands that were forced to shutter in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Cushnie's closure, announced last week, was especially tough to come to terms with. The prominent Black-owned luxury brand, which Carly Cushnie co-founded in 2008 with Michelle Ochs, has always been a cool, elegant staple on the red carpet, both in its most recent iteration and under its previous moniker, Cushnie et Ochs. (Ochs left in 2018.)

The announcement got me thinking about the brand's many celebrity fans, including one Michelle Obama (and her stylist, Meredith Koop). During her 2018 book tour — throughout which the former First Lady served a plethora of capital-F fashion — she wore the prettiest custom Cushnie set, featuring a silky cobalt-blue button-down and matching paper-bag waist trousers. It made a statement while still feeling refined and elegant, which describes a lot of Cushnie's offering over the years.

Photo: Paul Marotta/Getty Images

The elevated-pajama-dressing nature of this look is also feeling very relevant to me right now, for obvious reasons. Shop a few similar pieces in the gallery below.

