22 Mushroom-Themed Gifts for Your Fungi-Loving Friend

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

If mushrooms were a celebrity, this would be their breakout year. Friendly fungi showed up in fashion collections at Gucci and J.W.Anderson, provided the backdrops for cool indie label lookbooks, made appearances in the wardrobes of Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa and popped up in Instagrammable wellness supplements. Perhaps they feel right for the moment because they call to mind the outdoors, in a less stereotypically sweet manner than florals. Perhaps we just like the way they seem to represent a bit of real-world magic in a year that could seriously use it. Whatever it is, mushrooms have got us under their spell, and we're not the only ones.

If you've got a friend or family member who's just as hooked on fungi, check out the gallery below for a whole host of mushroom-themed gifts. Whether they're looking for mushroom motifs to update their wardrobe or home, preparing to get into IRL foraging or just wanting to add a bit of shroominess to their cooking routine, we've got the goods here. Happy spore shopping!

22 Gallery 22 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.